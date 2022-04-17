Over-worked, short-staffed, under-respected nurses face immense pressures daily. They leave the profession within two years after starting because of stressors created by uncaring hospital systems. Professional ethics and personal obligations to patients encourage nurses to report unintentional errors.
They want to report every error, to help find what in their working conditions caused the accident. Nurses recognize that hospital systems, lack of essential resources and unrelenting pressures create the accident-in-waiting environment.
There are rogue nurses who commit willful acts of meanness, intentional harm and premeditated death of a patient. They should be convicted of a crime. But the nurses, this nurse in particular, making an honest error should be able to report that error with the hope of starting an investigation into the cause. Investigate not only the stressed nurse, but also the absent resources, lack of adequate staffing and focus on time and money the corporate environment has created.
An appropriate investigation looks at faulty systems rather than placing blame on the nurse struggling to provide the care pledged when taking the Nightingale Oath – “to devote myself to the welfare of those committed to my care.” If the hospital systems would provide the environment, resources and respect nurses need to fulfill that pledge, fewer accidents would occur.
No nurse should have to fear being labeled dangerous, incompetent, or a murderer because they did not have the resources to help their patients heal, as they planned when they went to work that day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.