America is at war against an enemy that cannot be seen or touched. But, it is felt, it's painful and it kills. It's Covid-19.
Our soldiers in this ware are 99% mothers, better known as moms. They leave their homes and children for 12-plus hours a day. some have quarantined themselves. For over two months they have done this and without them Covid-19 wins.
But, when this is over and all is said and done and moms win, I suggest a second Memorial Day be added to the calendar for all medical personnel, past and present. They fight with medicine, gloves, masks and gowns. The rest of us fight with masks and common sense.
So, let's all fight to get these moms home to their kids, sooner than later. They don't have to do what they do. After all.this is the Land of the Free. But they do it out of love for the U.S. Why, because this is the Home of the Brave.
Robert Gilland
Port Charlotte
