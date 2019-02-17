Editor:
Several writers tell us Trump is doing a great job, giving him credit for job creation, stock market rise, etc. Jobs created in Trump's two years in office are almost as much as Obama's last two years. Close, but no cigar. The stock market rise of 25 percent pales next to the 250-300 percent during Obama's term in office.
The deficit has gone up $2 trillion in the past two years, the fastest at any time in our history, mainly because of the tax changes which favor the very wealthy. When the middle class begins filing tax returns for 2018 and see their bill going up or their return going down year over year, how many will then be supporting the man child in the Oval Office?
His lies, over 8500 in two years, seem to be fodder for the unknowing herds that support him. His references to anyone who speaks against him shows only that he is a bully. But just like the story, the piper plays his flute, and the rats fall in behind.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
