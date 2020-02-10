Editor:
Democrat party hate mongers thwarted again. Hoax impeachment charges against Trump soundly defeated. Constant leftist harangues against Trump increase his popularity. Leftist crazies will never acknowledge Trump’s superiority/domination over them.
President Clinton/Obama actions all qualifying for impeachment proceedings ignored.
Clinton/DNC knowingly accepted from five Asian campaign donation bundlers millions of illegal foreign donations, including Chinese political/military sources. All five convicted of fraud. Clinton campaign donor, Bernard Schwartz of Loral Space and Communications, tried to sell China its proprietary satellite technology. U.S. regulations stopped him while Clinton/DNC continued pocketing large illegal Chinese donations. Clinton subsequently approved sale without backing of his top administrators. America’s strategic missile technology advantage U.S. disappeared.
Obama committed many truly impeachable acts:
Without receiving constitutionally required Senate approval, executed Iran nuclear agreement delivering $1.5B of cash to Iran;
Under Fast and Furious, allowed ATF to convey military armaments to Mexican drug cartels, which weaponry subsequently killing an ATF agent. AG Holder refused to provide Congress any subpoenaed ATF files leading to him being held in Contempt of Congress;
Knowingly allowed IRS to illegally target his conservative political enemies, including mass refusal of tax exempt corporate status applications. Millions of damages subsequently awarded Obama enemies;
Unconstitutionally created, without Congressional approval and violating immigration laws, DACA giving 750-plus illegal immigrant children living/working permits.
Now, recent public inspector general disclosures verify several senior Obama high ranking officials illegally spied on Trump campaign and worse. U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigative team’s findings will soon be revealed. Obama is sweating.
Bill Bigelow
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.