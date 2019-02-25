Editor:
Is another IRS scandal brewing? Perhaps you remember the Obama scandal during which Republican public service organizations were denied tax-free status while equivalent Democrat groups were immediately approved. IRS Commissioner John Koskinen was chastised while the IRS person who administered this outrage, Lois Lerner, took the Fifth Amendment. It was announced this January that the IRS just reimbursed the Republican groups for the losses they suffered.
Well, I just completed my federal tax return for 2018, and, first of all, let me say that the Trump tax cut was real for me. My taxable income went up 5.5 percent from 2017, but my taxes went up only 2.2 percent. The big problem is that the IRS has doubled the number of forms and schedules you have to fill out, and made the instructions almost indecipherable.
I have no evidence, but I have a theory that this was done deliberately to aggravate and anger taxpayers so Trump will lose the goodwill he earned by lowering the tax rates and reducing their number.
Those who only watch CNN and MSNBC and the broadcast networks may not know it, but the evidence is now indisputable that Obama operatives spied on and recorded telephone calls of the Trump campaign directly and through a fake FISA warrant, and launched a silent coup to remove the president from office with a phony Russian collusion story and a failed use of the 25th Amendment. Will the Obama legacy of corruption ever be over?
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
