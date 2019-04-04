Editor:
Regarding March 23 calendars for Obama haters.
I actually have no need for calendars for 2008-2016 and I am also aware Mr. Obama hasn’t worked for the government since 2017. I’m also acutely aware of the transgressions, if not out and out lies and crimes ,that occurred during his administration.
Where shall I begin? Benghazi? Apology tour? Fast and Furious? If you like your plan, you can keep your plan? IRS targeting conservative groups/individuals? Sale of uranium stores to Russia? Iran treaty? DACA? Millions of taxpayer dollars on pallets to Iran to purchase prisoner returns? Hillary’s illegal email server? Etc.
Has there been any accountability? None. Obama and Hillary were too concerned about the election to bother with preventing the massacre at the Benghazi embassy. Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress for Fast and Furious, any punishment? What about Lois Lerner and her left leaning cronies at the IRS? Lots of pleading the 5th, no fines, no jail time. And then there’s Hillary. Massive coverup and protection for numerous crimes, unethical, unprofessional behavior that would send the average Americans to prison. I could go on and on and on.
No, I don’t require a calendar to be reminded of the injustices perpetrated on our country by a president whose ego, self absorption, and arrogance was/is exceeded only by his hubris and his DOJ, IRS, Secretary of State, and two very flawed, non transparent AGs , maybe some top Dodd’s at the FBI to boot.
Victoria Righthouse
Punta Gorda
