The Dec. 20 Sun has a letter from a guy that needs a math refresher. He writes about the growth of unemployment in the 8 years prior to Trump.

When the previous Republican president's fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2009, unemployment was near 10 percent. When Obama's last fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2017, it was 4.2 percent, a 5.8 percent drop.

The current rate of 3.5 percent is about an 18 percent drop, I guess the writer doesn't know that 60 is more than 18. Like I said a math refresher is recommended.

The United States fiscal year runs from Oct. 1-Sept. 30, it operates on the previous years budget policies.

Joseph A Del Bonis

Rotonda West

