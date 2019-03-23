Editor:
Would somebody please tell the Obama-haters that he hasn't worked for the government since January 2017. Those who so vehemently disapprove of him are a phenomenon in that they assume everybody hates him as much as they do. Even our knucklehead president campaigned on and still has that ridiculous belief.
Since I'm an older white guy, I often have some fun with it in the pubs and such. I'll let the Obama-hater rant and rave and just about the time he starts to foam at the mouth, I'll quietly say, I voted for him, twice. Invariably, the hater gets a bewildered look on his face and says, "But, but, but he's Obama, man, everybody hates him!"
I say, "Apparently not. He actually won fair and square-by popular vote."
Letters to you are still taking shots at the guy. Somebody please buy these folks a calendar. Besides, we have somebody way more fun to trash-talk now — King Trump!
Ed Kuznar
Englewood
