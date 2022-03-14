After I heard Jen Psaki say Biden talks to Obama two to three times per week I have a theory. This is Obama’s third term. He couldn’t “fundamentally change”/destroy the USA in 8 years so he’s back to finish the job. He’s got his minions Susan Rice and Ron Klane in the White House directing his every wish. How do you change a representative republic to a socialist/Marxist hellhole?
First you divide the people by race,color, ethnicity and vaccine status so they are fighting each other. Check.
Then you destroy our sovereignty by opening the border to countless millions of illegals. Check.
Then you destroy our energy independence by cancelling the XL Pipeline and go back to relying on the Middle East and Russia for our oil. It doesn’t matter that our energy prices skyrocket, that’s the plan. Check.
Then you severely weaken our military with a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal and put in equality and transgender policies to further destroy morale. Check.
Then you take the Covid crisis and put in draconian regulations like lockdowns that according to a Johns Hopkins study did no good in preventing infections, but did a wonderful job destroying small businesses, the engine that drives Capitalism.
In that same vein put out the word to Blue state governors to allow Antifa and BLM riots to continue for a year destroying thousands more businesses.
Check.
Add in massive spending causing runaway inflation to complete the job. It’s all purposeful!
