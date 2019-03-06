Editor:
Re: “America after Donald Trump,” by Leonard Pitts.
I dare say the "new normal’" in the modern era was created when Barack Obama initiated his campaign to "fundamentally change America." Trump is merely further manifestation of Obama’s failure to recognize the true nature of this country.
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
