Editor:
What is becoming more and more clear every day is that the Obama presidency was a disaster for America, leaving behind a record of terrible decisions, terrible policies and incredible corruption. Under Obama, Obamacare was foisted on us through big lies and has been a disaster. Under Obama, the country of Libya, now being run by robber-barons, was destroyed, and our ambassador murdered in a horrifying way. Under Obama, millions of dollars of corrupt payoffs were made to the Biden family by China, Iraq and Ukraine.
In addition, under Obama, his perceived enemies were targeted by the IRS; Associated Press phone numbers were checked out by the DOJ; the DOJ also targeted James Rosen of Fox News and monitored his phones and emails; the ATF Fast and Furious scheme provided Mexican drug lords with weapons; the Pigford Scandal and Solyndra also occurred.
But the worst scandal, and one that may turn out to be the worst scandal in U.S. history, has been the laying out and the setting in motion of the plot to spy on candidate Trump — and then to overturn the election of 2016. This started when the FBI inserted a spy into Trump's campaign organization and went on to the unmasking and leaking of the names of Trump associates by Susan Rice, one of Obama's top operatives. Obama's State Department also colluded with the Clinton campaign to produce the Steele smear dossier (evidence of this, gained by a court order, was published by Judicial Watch).
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
