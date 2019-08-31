Editor:
The economic recovery began when Barack Obama was president from January 2009 to January 2017. Using my math skills, that is eight years. The writer said that Trump has extended the recovery longer than any other president. Trump has been in office 31 months. I think a fifth grader would know that 96 months is longer than 31 months. So much for learning from Fox business news.
All one has to do is check facts. The stock markets went up by a greater percentage when Obama was president than they have since Trump came along.
More jobs were created in Obama's last 31 months than in Trump's first 31 months.
I know that Trumpers would rather believe alternate facts (lies) so this letter will not change their minds, but these are facts.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
