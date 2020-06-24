Editor:
For those who believe in the theory that the “deep state” conspired to reverse the 2016 election in order to abolish the Trump presidency, allow me to ask one question. Why do you suppose that President Obama allowed FBI Director Comey to make public the information that additional Clinton emails had been discovered 12 days before the 2016 presidential election, which altered the poll numbers significantly?
Consider instead he had told Comey to make public the truth that the Russians were interfering in our election with the goal to help elect Donald Trump. That slight alteration of public information would have easily erased the 78,000-vote margin in three swing states that swung the election, and we would have been governed for the past three-and-a-half years by President Hillary Clinton.
Doug Campbell
Port Charlotte
