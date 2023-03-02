Having written for over a dozen different big city newspapers in the past 25 years, I have learned that the most talented staffers usually dwell in the sports department.
Not a surprise, therefore, to discover that the best piece of writing I've seen since subscribing to The Daily Sun a month ago was Sports Editor Patrick Obley's column, "Truth is the truth, even when it's fiction," about the process of writing, and Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea."
Full disclosure: I am partial to anything about fishing (as a contributing editor for "Florida Sportsman Magazine"). I'm also hungry for anything and everything about Hemingway. Furthermore, and coincidentally, I'm currently rereading "The Old Man and the Sea," which I read decades ago in the landlocked Midwest, but which now seems to be an entirely new book, subsequent to my accumulation of 10 years of offshore experience. And lastly, I love it when writers write about writing!
But I have a feeling that even if Obley's next piece is about a curling competition in Scotland, that his engaging writing style, thoughtful reflections, his penchant for making connections, and his artfully intimate relationship with his audience, would render it the best piece of writing in the Sun, or in any other paper in the region that day.
