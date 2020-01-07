Editor:
Why should I forsake the fact, that the earth has survived many catastrophic crises over several billions of years, to believe that a few decades of global warming is existential?
Have you thought about what the future would be like if we completely avoid using the energy that fueled our progress to date?
Doesn’t it stand to reason that if you offer free healthcare, welfare, and education for all that sooner than later you must secure the borders?
Why wouldn’t a law-breaker feel more embolden if he lived under a shelter of sanctuary? After Pearl Harbor, we accepted forcing many Japanese American citizens into concentration camps for years, and yet after the World Trade Center some rejected restricting certain immigration as xenophobic.
When life begins is debatable, so why do we mourn the interruption of growth in the womb?
It’s uncaring to remain indifferent to social problems. Take homelessness for one. Racial discrimination may never cease but blaming others will live forever.
Is it cruel to import cheap, unskilled labor knowing automation will take their jobs? Forgiving the current generation of student debt will lead to the accumulation by the next generation of the same debt and probably quicker unless tuition is reduced.
If colleges allow students to shout down unwanted speakers, aren’t they condoning bullying? Isn’t the “citizen” class another demographic that the census should tally akin to sex, age, income, education, etc.?
Capitalism is a competitive field of profit taking. Socialism is a level field of profit sharing.
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
