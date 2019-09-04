Editor
Have the wordsmiths gone daft? Or is it just MSM at large?
Let's paraphrase some recent Sun pundit comment: Trump stopped taking advice from his advisers/flunkies as their opinions are the regurgitation of his sanity. This was paraphrased from Michael Gerson of the Washington Post. The Sun has flooded readers with these "Post scripts." Quite heady. This one of Aug 26 was published in the Sun under Other Voices, a Sun opinion page of sorts.
Here's a dandy the Sun tossed out from S.E. Cupp of the New York Daily News: Cupp's headliner on the Sun Viewpoint section, "Bashing press becomes bipartisan," of Aug. 19. Another quote: "Some on the left are blaming the media for being insufficiently opinionated when it comes to Trump." A series of New York Times headlines that were viewed as such were the subject of outrage and derision among liberals who demanded the paper revise them to reflect a more definitively anti-Trump viewpoint.
OK so far? Insufficiently-opinionated — now that's a good spin by a worthy wordsmith. Oy Vey already!
Yes, indeed, Trump is inviting illiberalism, a dastardly act. Might MSM truly be the enemy of the people, fake news and all?
Trump 2020. God bless America.
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
