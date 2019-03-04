Editor:
All this kafuffle about klimate change. To say it's not occurring is a little ignorant. But, is it part of a natural cycle that would happen no matter what? How much "greening" would the world have to do to stop the warming? How many livelihoods will be devastated by fossil fuel elimination?
On another note, using the KISS METHOD (keepitsimplestupid), when conception occurs, isn't that the "beginning" of a human being? If this life is aborted, isn't that "premeditated murder?" I mean, you can throw a lot of curves at it but, aren't we still killing a human being? Should there be some exceptions?
Ís the current election system, "the most money wins," the best way to run a country? And, while we're at it, why are they "allowed" to set their own pay, pensions, insurance? (If they are working for us).
Just wondering.
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
