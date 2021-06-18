Editor:
Locally, from letters to the editor, I have observed that when a large majority of the people that cross the bridge into Punta Gorda leave all common sense and logic on the Port Charlotte side.
Stupid people remind me of glow sticks, I want to snap them and vigorously shake them until the light comes on.
On the national level here is another observation:
Some of you will recall that on July 8, 1947, numerous witnesses claim that an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO), with five aliens aboard, crashed onto a sheep and mule ranch just outside Roswell, New Mexico.
This is a well-known incident that many say has long been covered-up by the U.S Air Force, as well as other federal agencies and organizations; Ref: Classified Project Bluebook.
However, what you may not know is that nine months after the alien crash, the following people were born: Al Gore, Barbara Boxer, Barrack Obama, Charles Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Hillary Rodham, Howard Dean, Joe Biden, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi, and William J. Clinton.
This is obviously the consequence of aliens breeding with sheep and jack-asses. I truly hope this bit of information clears up a lot of things for you. It does me.
Now you can stop wondering why they support legislation to support and help all illegal aliens.
I am just a grumpy old man; my level of sarcasm depends of the level of stupidity I encounter.
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
