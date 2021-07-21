There was an article in the Daily Sun newspaper, “How Could Charlotte wipe out Florida’s scrub jay?”
As long as scrub jays require the same high and dry land that humans crave, and since humans will not change their behaviors, it must be the birds that make the changes… or they are doomed! There are birds that have found ways to live with humans. Birds that can nest in imported shrubs, forage in monocultured lawns and use purchased bird feeders, bird houses and the bird food, are the ones that will survive.
We are admonished to “Not to feed shrub jays.” It's OK to feed certain birds, but not shrub jays? We are told “It would alter their behavior.” If they cannot alter their behavior and learn to live with us, they are doomed.
There is a “Mitagating Fee” that is to go towards purchasing farm land and allow it to go feral. Theoretically, the county should be purchasing 1,300 acres, but only have gotten 375 acres so far. Reality is that a farmer will get a far better price for his land from a contractor than they can get from a conversation group. Another reality, birds do not pay taxes or create jobs! Politicians know this and are finding it difficult to vote in favor of birds.
These birds are in the way and must go. I will miss them! These are unique birds and they exist nowhere else in the world. Why can’t we understand that?
