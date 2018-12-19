Editor:
It's a shame that in these times where so many are going without food that restaurants force us small eaters to waste food.
My mother and I eat dinner at a different restaurant every night. Together, we eat less than 6 ounces of food. Yet restaurants insist on charging us an extra fee if we want to split an order, and servers have even gone as far as dropping off our food and then totally ignoring us. One restaurant told us we had to order at least $5 worth of food each, totally eliminating the possibility of each of us having a bowl of soup.
How about initiating a "mini-meal" program. Portions half the size at a reduced price. Acknowledge the fact that not everybody has to have eight to 16 ounces of protein, a mountain of starch and a huge scoop of vegetables, all preceded by a salad or a bowl of soup. Or eliminate the "sharing" charge.
The argument that they do it for their servers and their tips is weak. A pleasant server who acknowledges special eating requirements will get a better tip on a smaller meal than a nasty server forcing us to buy food we won't eat.
Wake up, restaurant owners and managers.
Peggy Ward
Punta Gorda
