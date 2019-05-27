Editor:
The Charlotte Harbor Military Officers Association of America is made up of former military officers, many of whom are retired. We meet monthly at the Twin Isles Country Club for a brief meeting and dinner. We invite speakers who talk about various subjects like the Florida economy and using drones in the military.
The major focus of the chapter is raising scholarship money for high school graduates who have a family member who served in the military. We also award leadership medals to distinguished cadets for their accomplishments in the JROTC programs at our local high schools. At our awards dinner on May 20, we presented leadership medals to Cadets Cora Johnson (Lemon Bay), Chloi Hunter (Port Charlotte), Rae Gabrielle Inting (North Port) and Alexis Aponte Charlotte). Four year scholarships were given to Justin Harvey (Port Charlotte), Bethany Bordner (Lemon Bay) and Faith Hale (Charlotte).
Our local chapter will co-host the Air Force band Oct. 23-24, 2019, and the Navy band on March 8, 2020. The chapter raises funds to cover the event and tickets are free to the public.
MOAA is also working with the county implementing MyCharlotteFLVet which is an outreach program to help veterans with issues. When a veteran or family member calls 2-1-1 a case manager is assigned to provide referrals/assistant and insures the issue is appropriately addressed.
Former military offices are eligible to become members of our chapter. The more members that we attract, the more we can do for veterans in our county. Our website is http://chcmoaa.org.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
