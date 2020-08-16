Editor:
Let me get this straight: a Sarasota County deputy pumped two bullets, kill shots, into the chest of a knife wielding, distraught 63-year-old woman because.....why? He felt his life and the lives of innocent persons were in danger of eminently mortal harm. Unless the article in the Aug. 4 Sun blatantly misrepresented the story, this does not seem to be an immediate life threatening situation.
She had self-inflicted wounds to her neck, wrists, ankles and torso, After tasers apparently did not work, the only solution these officers could come up with was to shoot her dead. She was probably dead before she hit the ground. They had no other ways to subdue her....BS !
Four years ago the residents of a city suburb awoke to a black bear wandering the neighborhood. The police and animal control officer were called. Before they arrived three ordinary untrained fathers from the neighborhood took a backyard soccer goal net and very cleverly ensnared a thoroughly perturbed, snarling black bear. The bear was rendered helpless. The neighborhood restored to peace. The animal control officer anesthetized the bear with a dart. The bear was gently rolled into a trailer cage and returned to more amenable environs. A father said he saw a similar situation while watching a nature show on television.
A feral animal got more humane treatment then a long suffering, needy human being.
People are asking for more officers who are better suited for the job, better trained, more capable of handling stressful situations.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.