Editor:
For several years I have written letters about an environmentally harmful substance that has been almost continuously dumped into the Peace River. The last four years I tracked its occurrence and noted that whenever the pollution came down and met the red tide at the coast, the red tide exploded into the harbor all the way to the U.S. 41 bridge and possibly further.
It became clear that whatever is in this muck, it attracts and sustains the red tide. While this pollution and its connection with the red tide is known to public officials, it has been never acknowledged to the public. Recently this cover-up took a nasty turn. Pollution was coming down last month when the red tide came up the coast. From these past few years, it was easy to predict that it would come unto the harbor at the highest concentration. However the FWC charts stopped showing any samples in the harbor from 11/8 to 11/21/2019.
During the highest concentration of red tide inside the harbor, the public was not informed. The fact that the red tide lingered for days in the harbor (including upriver from the U.S. 41 bridge!) after it disappeared along the coast makes clear that the harbor is saturated with this muck. Red tide was never expected in the harbor in the past as conditions are marginal for its survival. This muck outweighs these disadvantages. Withholding data from the harbor during this episode created a threat to public health and is an outrageous violation of public trust.
Linda Goodloe
Charlotte Harbor
