Editor:
Oh, how I wish I owned a gas station! Then I could join the "Great American Rip-off." When someone in the Middle East hiccups, I get to raise the price of gas in my tanks 10 to 20 cents per gallon.
Even though we are "energy independent" the American public has become numb to the constant raising (sometimes lowering for a short time) of prices. A barrel of oil from the Middle East would take weeks/months to get here, but the prices go up within 24 hours. Any new gas deliveries already have healthy (have you been watching the stocks of oil companies?) profit margin built in.
Raising the prices tomorrow is just icing on the cake! Our government officials simply sit quietly and accept their political donations from the oil industry.
Tom Wallon
Englewood
