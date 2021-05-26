Editor:
I got a kick about the writer who did his research on oil prices (Fox entertainment I'm sure) and blames it on Biden. Obviously they don't understand the economics of supply and demand.
So if we're going to blame Biden for the gas prices, we'll have to blame Trump for the toilet paper shortage because he's so full of you know what.
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
