Democrats go to Kyiv, Nancy Pelosi, Blinken, Jill Biden others, Republicans go to Texas, boy they're sure brave.
For anyone who still thinks Biden is the cause of high gas prices, on May 1 Exxon Mobil reported $5.48 billion in profits during the first quarter more than doubling its profits compared with the same quarter last year.
May 5 Shell reports highest quarterly profit since 2008. CEO hails it as a "Momentous year".
BP post highest first quarter profit in past 10 years also $2.9 billion in share buybacks.
Anybody but me think Greene should have to take a cognitive test on her memory. Still better than McCarthy , Jorden, and Perry. they can't remember to testify on Jan 6 riot guess they could plead the 5th like the rest of the insurrectionists.
Well now it looks like the Republican-packed Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe vs Wade. Those Republicans are all about freedom you know, unless you are a woman or Black or hispanic, well you get the idea, soon we'll be like Pakistan, Burka anyone?
So heard about the U. S. having the highest Covid death rate.Well there is more than one way to measure but when adjusted for population size, the U.S. slips down the rankings with 140 excess deaths per 100,000 people. But it remains a long way above the global average of 96 per 100,000 - and it's also one of the worst performing among the most developed nations. Thank you mister Trump.
