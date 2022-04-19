Where is Joseph McCarty when we need him? When 63 Republicans vote against House resolution affirming support for NATO and its 'democratic principles.' Or when 21 Republicans "have opposed, or at least sought to constrain, aid to Ukraine or sanctions on Russia," since Russia attacked Ukraine. Joseph would have known what to do about that and that Tucker guy and his buddies. My how Republicans have changed.
In other news, hey Florida is in the top three. No not in sports in Covid related deaths. Yep number three behind New York and Texas as of 3/14/2021. I guess we get a bronze for our 71,000-plus deaths in 15 months. Let's go team DeSantis with no work at all we might be number one. The number of cases is likely an undercount due to positive results from at-home COVID testing. The state also only tracks resident cases and deaths, excluding nonresidents. As of April 8, in the past seven days, the state has added 1,505 cases and 39 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the CDC.
I guess you saw the news on Trump's border wall? According to the CBP in the past three years it has been breached over 3,000 times costing over $2.6 million just to repair. That's a average of around 80 times a month. Also I guess you saw Exxon reported its most profitable quarter since 2008. Well of course they did, other oil company's are set to follow
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.