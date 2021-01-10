Editor:
Well, sealed bidding on the vacated Henry Street library building ends, or ended, Jan. 6. It will be interesting to see what offers are received for a building county staff initially estimated could have been reused, with deferred maintenance repairs over a 5 -7 year period for under $500,000.
Interestingly, the county solicited appraisal report completed by Bass Fletcher & Associates, states the immediate cost of repairs provided by county staff is even less, $273,000. Hard to believe $2,500,000 was the amount eventually presented to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), apparently to quash any chance of reestablishing the previously long operating county museum at the site. Someone really ought to be ashamed! Wonder if they are?
Anyway, the appraisal came in at $830,000. Hopefully, the BOCC will not accept any less and perhaps will be offered more. I have been very disappointed in county government's seemingly willful abandonment of its prior commitment to properly preserve and promote Charlotte County's rich history via an operating museum, but selling the property for fair market value might be the proverbial "silver lining." One million dollars or so will be a good amount of seed money for use in reestablishing a much needed and desired county history museum. Ironically, it appears that could have been done for much less.
A final warning on behalf of Paschal and Hazel Nobles, the folks who dedicated and donated the site for perpetual public use. Beware, under Florida law, "forever" is just 30 years!
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.