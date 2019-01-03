Editor:
When I was in school we were all told to take math and science in my middle school and beyond, geometry, higher algebra and calculus for the beginning of high school.
They just look at an appropriate pace, and as a result we're able to learn and comprehend basic and advanced math and science when we went to college or tech schools.
Today, many will have to review and take basic math and science as freshman in college. Many of our public schools failed.
Sometimes, the old ways of teaching were better. It's time we went back to basic education by slowing down, so students will actually learn better to use in their future years.
My school was six days a week all year around, public schools should be open all year around. If we are to remain a world power, if not, we will become a third world nation. Globalization is here to stay, so the better we're educated. "We will be able to comprehend talents worldwide."
Geoffrey Tyson Ward
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.