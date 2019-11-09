Editor:
The Dems have long labeled the Republican Party of being the party of old, white guys. Yet, their own voters and supporters have propelled two old, white guys to the top of the list of candidates for their party's nomination. Sure there are women and a few minority candidates who can't get traction but the top tier is old, white and predominately male.
The reasons for our presidents, with a few exceptions, to be older, white males, would be an interesting study. Are they father figures, or familiar names and faces, or have they demonstrated a track record of personal success and effective leadership? Do we perceive older candidates as more stable, more controlled in their decisions, wiser?
Older candidates certainly have life experience on their side. I wonder what are the other commonalities? If either side figures it out they will have a distinct advantage going forward.
Margaret Grover
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.