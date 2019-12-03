Editor:

Lawmakers need to realize your older constituents who are living on social security as our only source of income find it a struggle to pay the high cost of medications along with our other bills. We worked hard all our lives to earn this money only to watch it be gobbled up by greedy drug companies.

Our ability to live more comfortably is in your hands.

Margaret Ludgate

North Port

