Editor:
“How’s grandpa’s driving?” According to the statistics presented in the article his driving is great relative to other age groups.
In Charlotte County, 65-plus drivers make up 39.4 percent of the population and all are not still driving. Remove the under 18-year-olds (12 percent) and that leaves 49 percent between 18 and 65. So let’s have another look at the figures presented:
Total crashes in Charlotte County involving 65-plus:
From July to December 2017: only 34.9 percent involved 65-plus.
From July to December 2018: only 32.6 percent involved 65-plus.
Injuries From July to December 2017: only 32.5% involved 65-plus.
From July to December 2018:only 35.7 percent 65-plus.
All these figures demonstrate that 65-plus drivers are under-represented in both accident and injury categories. The flippant comment about “causing other people to have problems” is just another unsupported, and undocumented demerit for 65-plus drivers. If they are the cause of accidents surely they would be charged.
It looks to me that the focus group should be the 18- to 65-year-olds who are over represented in both crash and injury categories. Perhaps they are more likely to be distracted, or aggressive, or inexperienced, or in a hurry or whatever. These are all things we “lay-back” seniors are not so likely to be.
Hewton Fair
(Grumpy Old Man)
Englewood
