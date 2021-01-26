Editor:
I am a 93-year-old WWII veteran without texting capability and very poor and slow computer capability, as are many of we older seniors, and phones seem a poor alternative, also. Thus, I and similar older seniors, have very little chance to compete and receive the Covid-19 vaccines under the current county health system.
How can we, some of the most vulnerable, possibly be able to get any protection for a long time? I also believe my message represents many older seniors who have essentially been abandoned by the current Florida medical system on receiving much needed Covid-19 vaccines, appropriately!!
Robert Markley
Englewood
