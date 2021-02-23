Editor:

I voted for Ms. Oliver in the last election thinking some fresh new blood on the Airport Commission would be healthy. But this push to privatize the airport, which I don't recall ever came up in her campaign, has become a debacle.

With the help of her father, Rep. Grant, who is now trying to change the way just this one county's airport commissioners are elected, her push to privatize a very successful airport operation is over the top. Privatization of almost all government operations from local to national levels generally results in more costly endeavors, and always lines the pockets of investors. I will not be voting for Ms. Oliver or Mr. Grant again.

James Williams

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments