Editor:
COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of everyone in our community. While Florida is slowly opening back up, it is the Punta Gorda Airport that will be the key to helping Charlotte County’s economy recover.
Vanessa Oliver, candidate for Airport Authority, has the knowledge and experience to lead our airport to greater economic success. She grew up in Charlotte County and has observed how our community has evolved over the past 30 years. As an economics major at the College of William and Mary, she has the education to appreciate the airport’s unique low-cost model. As an attorney, she has the skills to interpret complicated FAA regulations. As a businesswoman, she has the experience to keep the airport’s budget conservative and expand economic opportunities.
Vanessa supports the type of growth that brings higher wage jobs to the airport and its properties, without compromising the charm, warmth, and small-town feel of our community. She wants to help grow passenger counts to support the restaurants and shops that we all enjoy, and she will promote adding new airlines and destinations so residents can travel more conveniently.
Vanessa Oliver has the right vision and skills for Airport Authority, and she will have my vote on August 18.
Jaclyn Trombley
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.