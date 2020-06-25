Editor:
I have known attorney Vanessa Oliver, a candidate for Airport Authority, for over 20 years. She is energetic, intelligent, and an accomplished attorney, businesswoman, and mother who has been an active and supportive member of our community.
Vanessa has practical, current experience with budgeting, regulatory compliance, commercial tenancies, contracting, and employee management — all necessary skills for a member of the Airport Authority. Most importantly, she has the vision and drive to help our community through this economic slump.
She plans to strengthen our local economy by working with our school department to bring more practical aviation training to students, helping them to obtain well-paying jobs in Punta Gorda, as well as seeking more private investment in the Airport Park to increase employment opportunities. While her opponent wants to decrease flights in and out of the Punta Gorda Airport, Vanessa wants to attract additional commercial airlines to keep prices low for us. I encourage you to vote for Vanessa Oliver on August 18.
Denise Henry
Punta Gorda
