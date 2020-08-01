Editor:
Based on an FDOT study the airport is a community asset with an economic impact of $1.275 billion, credited for providing over 12,392 jobs and over $418,000 in payroll you need someone with the knowledge and business skills needed for the job. Venessa Oliver possesses those skills.
Oliver holds degrees in economics and law and has worked as a practicing attorney. In addition to this she is involved in running the family business including expanding the company’s operations. It is these skills and experience that make her the best choice for the airport. She fully understands the airport’s business model and the importance of continuing to operate in the cost effective and efficient manner that has allowed the airport to become the economic driver it is.
Oliver also has an exceptionally large stake in the community, she is raising her family here and has a vision for the future of our community.
Oliver was recently endorsed by the local Building Industry and Realtor Associations as a candidate “that supports smart growth and will be leaders for positive change to our local economy.” I too am endorsing Vanessa Oliver as the best qualified candidate for today and the future of the airport.
Paul Andrews
Commissioner Charlotte County Airport Authority
