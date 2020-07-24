Editor:
Vanesa Oliver is the ideal person to elect to the Airport Authority and has everything it takes to contribute and help lead this amazing economic engine for Charlotte County. To her many credits, she is a senior executive of a successful large local business, an accomplished practicing corporate attorney and a leader for several local non-profit organizations which provide critical assistance to the needy in our community.
Since having been appointed to the important Charlotte Harbor Community Development Agency (CRA), Vanessa has taken a leadership role in the economic recovery now occurring in the Charlotte Harbor community. Vanessa has a well thought-out vision and realistic plan for the various aspects of the airport operations including managed growth, financial stability, job creation, re-initiating vocational training, supporting the general aviation community and protecting the neighboring residential communities, just to name a few.
I am proud to have worked with Vanessa on a non-profit board over the past four years and have first-hand experience of her vast knowledge, integrity, honesty, concern for others as well as her initiative and energy to do the best she can at whatever she undertakes. I wholeheartedly endorse Vanessa Oliver as the best choice for this vital role in governing the Airport Authority, and I encourage all readers to do the same.
Harvey Goldberg
Punta Gorda
