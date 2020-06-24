Editor:

As someone who frequently travels out of PGD to visit my daughter in Charleston, South Carolina, I support Vanessa Oliver for Airport Authority. I am so thankful that Allegiant added this destination and I can visit my daughter so conveniently and so affordably.

Vanessa wants to maintain the successful low-cost model so we can maintain commercial operations from PGD and add new destinations. Mr. Starr, her opponent, says he wants to charge Allegiant more money to operate out of the airport. As we know, if it costs more for the airline to operate, then those costs will be passed onto the consumer. Ultimately, that means it will cost you and me more money to visit our friends and family.

Vanessa Oliver is the right choice for Airport Authority.

Mary Kocur

Punta Gorda

