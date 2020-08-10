Editor;
It is certainly no secret that the Punta Gorda Airport is one of the major economic generators of not only Charlotte County, but also for many contiguous counties as well.
With this in mind, it becomes very important that we elect capable people to serve on its board of Directors.
Such a person is Vanessa Oliver who has considerable first hand experience on what it takes to operate a business, but also is an Attorney at Law.
Having such a person on the Airport board would be a big plus for the continued success of the airport.
I urge that you give strong consideration to electing Vanessa Oliver to the Punta Gorda Airport Board this election.
Jay D. Aldridge
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.