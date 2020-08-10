Editor;

It is certainly no secret that the Punta Gorda Airport is one of the major economic generators of not only Charlotte County, but also for many contiguous counties as well.

With this in mind, it becomes very important that we elect capable people to serve on its board of Directors.

Such a person is Vanessa Oliver who has considerable first hand experience on what it takes to operate a business, but also is an Attorney at Law.

Having such a person on the Airport board would be a big plus for the continued success of the airport.

I urge that you give strong consideration to electing Vanessa Oliver to the Punta Gorda Airport Board this election.

Jay D. Aldridge

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments