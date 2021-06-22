Editor:
Ms. Vanessa Oliver is mistaken that not putting accounting out for bid is a disservice. Accounting, for reasons of familiarity, linearity, transparency, continuity, reasonable cost and relationship; all add up to "value added" justification for the authority to retain Tuscan & Tuscan term to term without bidding. Government plugs in value added regularly in nuanced circumstances within certain contract dollar amounts.
A good accountant keeps up with new laws and trends, and will help grow a business by proactive suggestion for improvement, savings, and adjustment with finesse; thereby growing together organically. Oliver notes that Punta Gorda is not a tiny airport anymore. This old-school, honest, efficient current accountant is utterly instrumental and integral to the current state of well being and growth of the airport. An accountant that has repeatedly proven their chops, is not a horse that one changes.
The cost: under $45K per year. Mobile Home Park HOAs pay management companies as much, plus accountants. A veritable steal. Tuscan & Tuscan has made this airport the profitable, manageable, hometown-feel airport it is, at least as much as any key professionals at the PG Airport. All of the above is self-evident. I can't help, as like the takeover attempt, questioning Oliver's understanding of business, contracting, fiduciary, and what is and is not ethical or moral in these areas. Mere education does not buy these skills.
The Airport Authority should shut down this misguided idea post haste, and avoid throwing the Punta Gorda Airport into accounting reset and mayhem.
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.