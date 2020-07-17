Editor:

As I read the an article on June 23, I would like to express my opinion about Olympia Avenue that definitely needs to be repaired and repaved.

Each time I drive on it to my doctor appointments I dread going on it because of all the bumps, ditches and potholes for such a beautiful city!

I always end up saying "I bet that stagecoach riders had it better!"

Get with it, Punta Gorda!

Pauline Racicot

Port Charlotte

