ROC skater, Kamila Valieva, tested positive for some substance violating Olympic doping rules.
There was a question of responsibility — coaching staff, relatives or her. Erin Jackson, a USA speed skater, almost missed the Olympics because she caught an edge in the qualification finals and finished 4th in the 500-meter sprint. There were discussions of giving her another skate, but the rule only allows another skate if she had fallen. She said, “the rules are the rules, it was my fault. I shouldn’t be allowed another skate”.
What a very unselfish/classy lady. Brittany Bowe gave up her spot so Jackson could skate in the 500. She is another example of a person with a true unselfish character and class.
Here is the point of all of this. There are people with good character and there are those without. If Jackson were in Valieva’s shoes, she would have withdrawn from the competition, because the “rules are the rules” and she is a person of outstanding character, integrity and honesty. So regardless of who was responsible for Valieva’s problems, she should have removed herself from the competition, but she did not, allowing us to see her true character. Once you’re an Olympian, integrity and fair play are paramount regardless of your age.
