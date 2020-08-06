Editor:

My daughter is currently going to FGCU. She lives with an elderly and special needs person. She has not seen any of her friends or socialized for 5 months.

She is taking all of her classes online (at the same price, mind you) but is required to attend there for a lab once a week. Required. What’s wrong with this? Exposure to who knows how many?

Doctorates and professors don’t see anything wrong with this. I know, I am the elderly. She gave up everything to go to campus for one day? And possibly infect us? What?

Anita Lauer

Port Charlotte

