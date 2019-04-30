Editor:
On Easter Sunday and the second day of Passover, I traveled to “witness” the Children’s Detention Center in Homestead. There, more than 1,000 children, wrested from immigrant parents, are being housed. These children, all younger than 18, live in crowded tents, are not allowed to touch or talk to one another, and have no access to legal or clinical help.
I watched on Sunday as the children marched, single file, heads bent and feet shuffling.
We stood on ladders — chain link fences had been covered with fabric making it impossible to see this prison from the ground. We waved red hearts and held signs telling the children that we loved them; occasionally, they waved back and when they did, it was impossible to hold back tears.
The sight reminded me of the 1940s when my people were carted off to the “camps.” No one protested then. I have to protest now.
May 12th is Mothers’ Day. Join the all-Florida effort to free these children separated from their mothers. Come to the Children’s Detention Center in Homestead, at the Air Force Reserve Station, noon to 2 p.m. If you cannot travel, ask your place of worship, your country club, your civic association, or wherever you are, to stop for a moment of silence to remember the imprisoned children at Homestead.
We measure morality by the way we treat children, all children: yours, mine, and theirs.
Myrna Charry
Port Charlotte
