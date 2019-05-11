Editor:
Have you ever been in a bad relationship and once you realize your mistake you hope you can get out quickly and with little pain? It’s even worse in a marriage. All those people who said you were making a bad decision really were looking out for you. It wasn’t until you started to see what they saw that reality finally hit you. Unfortunately, it was too late and you had to suffer the consequences.
Just look at the Brexit debate in Britain. Their divorce with the EU was supposed to be easy and pain-free. All those people who said it was the best thing for the British people and supported their position with lies and false facts are now facing the consequences of a very bad divorce in which no one wins. Many of my relatives have gone through a terrible time within their families, and there has been a split in those families based on what side you are on in the debate. The reality is they will suffer financially and politically from the divorce, and it will be hard to reconcile those deep rifts in their families. But that is what happens in a divorce.
In America today we to are going through a bad marriage, the person we said "yes" to is everything others told us to watch out for. The person is a liar, has no empathy for others, everything is about him, cannot be trusted, is a bully and respects no one. Divorce?
George Baillie
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.