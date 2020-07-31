Editor:

I read The Sun article on the two candidates vying for the Airport Authority District 1 seat. I do not know either candidate, but it seems the choice is very obvious to me. It appears both candidates have excellent credentials.

Vanessa Oliver stated that she is offering her skills to give back to the community and proposes a plan to pursue growth, bringing additional ancillary services to the airport. However, on the other hand, Bob Starr appears to be seeking the position for person reasons, that is, to have the flight patterns changed to reduce noise from planes "flying over his home" — his words.

Russ Parry

Punta Gorda

