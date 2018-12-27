Editor:
Reading all the anti-Trump letters reminds me of my working days.
My boss had a sign in his office that read: For every good thing you do you get a kudo, for every bad thing you do you get an all****. And one all**** cancels out 1,000 kudos.
Certainly, that is how I see the two years of his administration, and so the world turns.
Mathias Felber
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.