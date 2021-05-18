Editor:

May 12, The Daily Sun published an article about North Port studying “toilet to tap water” - using reclaimed sewer water for drinking water. A study has been proposed to investigate the viability of this process. In support of the study, a reference was made to the city of Altamonte Springs, Florida (near Orlando) using reclaimed water since 1980. I lived in that area from 1985 through 1998 and did indeed use reclaimed water.

The Altamonte Springs’ official website has a section dedicated to the use and non-use of “reclaimed water”. The uses below are directly from the city’s website. A link is provided below.

How Reclaimed Water Can Be Used

· Irrigation of lawns, landscapes and golf courses

· Street-sweeping operations

· Decorative fountains

· Dust control

· Groundwater recharge

· Cooling or for a variety of industrial processes


How Reclaimed Water Can’t Be Used

· Body-contact recreation, such as swimming pools and spas

· Cooking or drinking

· Do not connect house pipes (drinking water) to the reclaimed water (irrigation pipes)

However, since the reclaimed water use was limited primarily to lawn irrigation and non-potable water uses (no drinking, no cooking, no bathing, or filling of pools), they also had a separate (color coded – purple pipes) delivery system to prevent the mixing of the different sources of water.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provides a page which references similar information. A link is also provided to their website.

Ronald J. Aitken, Sr.

Punta Gorda

