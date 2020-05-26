Editor:

I see in Sunday’s (May 3) paper that the TSA precheck people are coming back to Punta Gorda this coming week. They charge you $85 each to get certified for precheck.

If you have artificial joints, don’t bother. The wife and I still get pulled out of line and patted down and wanded every single time. You would think the info regarding our artificial joints could be part of the database, but no such luck. From our perspective, we wasted the $170 we spent to get this status. Maybe my letter can help you avoid the same fate.

Mike Jensen

Punta Gorda

