Editor:
I see in Sunday’s (May 3) paper that the TSA precheck people are coming back to Punta Gorda this coming week. They charge you $85 each to get certified for precheck.
If you have artificial joints, don’t bother. The wife and I still get pulled out of line and patted down and wanded every single time. You would think the info regarding our artificial joints could be part of the database, but no such luck. From our perspective, we wasted the $170 we spent to get this status. Maybe my letter can help you avoid the same fate.
Mike Jensen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.